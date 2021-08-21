Why Ethiopia is strengthening ties with Turkey

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Photo credit: Amanuel Sileshi | AFP

By  Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is now looking to Turkey for help with two major challenges facing Addis Ababa -- the Sudan-Ethiopia border dispute and the Tigray conflict.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.