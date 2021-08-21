Ethiopia denies US accusations of blocking Tigray aid

Tigray conflict

Ethiopian refugees who fled the Tigray conflict seen here at Um Raquba camp in Sudan on November 28, 2020. 

Photo credit: Ashraf Shazly | AFP

By  AFP

The Ethiopian government on Friday denied claims by US aid chief Samantha Power that it was blocking aid into the war-torn region of Tigray.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.