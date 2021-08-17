Ethiopia PM Abiy set for Turkey visit, state agency reports

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Photo credit: Amanuel Sileshi | AFP

By  Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Ethiopia's Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, is set to travel to Turkey on Wednesday, state-run Turkish news agency Anadolu has reported.

