In Sudan, Tigrayans fear the worst as bodies wash up in river

Tigray

A shoe lies on the banks of the Setit river bordering Ethiopia, at Wad al-Hiliou, a village in the eastern Sudanese state of Kassala, on August 11, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

In an east Sudan town, Tigrayan Gabratansay Gabrakhristos panics whenever his phone rings: it could be grim news of yet more bodies washing up on the banks of a river bordering Ethiopia.

