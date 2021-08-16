UNHCR begins relocation of 20,000 Eritrean refugees in Ethiopia

Eritrean refugees

Eritrean refugees walk carrying items during a distribution of items organised the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) at Mai Aini Refugee camp, in Ethiopia, on January 30, 2021. 

Photo credit: Eduardo Soteras | AFP

By  Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

The United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, has started relocating some 23,000 Eritrean refugees who had been stranded at camps in the conflict-ravaged Tigray region in Ethiopia.  

