UN Security Council urges end to Somalia political crisis

The UN Security Council during a past meeting.

The UN Security Council during a past meeting.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

The UN Security Council adopted a statement Friday calling on parties in Somalia "to reject violence and resume dialogue as a matter of urgency and without precondition," underscoring its concern over the country's political crisis.

