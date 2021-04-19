Mohamed Farmaajo in shuttle diplomacy, warns against interference

Mohamed Farmaajo

Somalia's President Mohamed Farmaajo and his delegation is received at N'djili Airport in Kinshasa by Congolese Foreign Minister Marie Tumba Nzenza on April 19, 2021.  


Photo credit: Courtesy/Villa Somalia
logo (14)

By  Aggrey Mutambo  &  Abdulkadir Khalif

President Mohamed Farmaajo of Somalia is seeking the support of the African Union in his last week’s decision to extend his term of office by two years, even as he chastised the international community for interference.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. ‘Black beauty’? Thanks, but I prefer my looks unqualified

  2. Ewaso Ng’iro stares at grim reality of drying up

  3. Cuba gets new leader as last Castro retires

  4. Kibwana changes tune on law reforms

  5. Report: France was 'blind' to Rwanda genocide

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.