Criticism grows against Farmaajo's extension of term

Somalia’s President Mohamed Farmaajo.

Photo credit: File | AFP
logo (14)

By  Aggrey Mutambo  &  Abdulkadir Khalif

The UN Security Council members on Tuesday rejected President Farmaajo’s extension of term, but endorsed efforts of the African Union to help parties resolve an electoral impasse.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Chadian junta reinstates Deby’s cabinet

  2. High Court stops JSC from discussing CJ choice

  3. Kenya records 1,441 new Covid recoveries

  4. Ford-K 'rebels' extend olive branch to Wetang’ula

  5. Kagwe: Kenya to buy Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson jabs

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.