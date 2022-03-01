UN says 440 civilians killed in South Sudan clashes

Displaced South Sudanese women walk towards the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) base in Malakal. 

By  AFP

At least 440 civilians died in brutal fighting between rival factions in southwestern South Sudan over just a few months last year, the United Nations said on Tuesday.

