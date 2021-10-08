Over 600,000 people affected by floods and conflict in South Sudan

South Sudanese refugees try to repair their hut in flooded waters at a refugee camp in al-Qanaa in southern Sudan, on September 14, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  David Mayen

Journalist

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Last month, UNOCHA said at least 380,000 people from six states in South Sudan were displaced by flash floods and numerous waves of inter-communal clashes.

More than 623,000 people have been affected as a result of persistent flash floods and conflicts in South Sudan, according to the United Nations humanitarian affairs agency.

