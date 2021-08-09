Igad ministers meets to discuss conflict in S. Sudan’s SPLA-IO

South Sudan’s First Vice President Riek Machar

South Sudan’s First Vice President Riek Machar. Igad foreign ministers are holding an extraordinary summit on South Sudan after reported renewed fighting among SPLM-IO factions led by Machar.

Photo credit: Minasse Wondimu Hailu | Anadolu Agency via AFP

By  Garang A. Malak

South Sudan Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Juba

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.