Uganda gifts maker of herbal Covid-19 drug Covidex with land, tax holiday

A man received drops of the Covidex herbal medicine in Uganda.

Photo credit: Daily Monitor
The Ugandan government has gifted the man who developed Covidex, a local herbal medicine approved for use as supporting treatment for Covid-19, with land and a ten-year tax holiday.

