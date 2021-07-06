Uganda's herbal Covid-19 drug to retail at Sh363

Covidex

A man received drops of the Covidex herbal medicine in Uganda.

Photo credit: Daily Monitor
monitor

By  Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Prof Patrick Ogwang, the developer of the product, says the high prices being charged per bottle of the medicine are against his agenda.
  • WHO recently expressed concern about Uganda's approval of the herbal treatment.

Kampala. The manufacturer of Covidex, a local herbal medicine approved by the Ugandan government for use as supporting treatment for viral infections including Covid-19, has set the ceiling price for the drug.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kaunda burial in limbo after children sue State

  2. Why Uhuru changed mind about Ukambani tour

  3. Kenya records 400 more Covid-19 cases

  4. Somalia re-elects polls boss rejected by opposition

  5. Abiy ‘misquoted’ on Kenya embassy closure

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.