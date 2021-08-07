Tunisian President appoints new Health minister
Tunis,
Tunisian President Kais Saied has appointed Ali Mrabet as the new health minister, the presidency said on Friday.
During the inauguration ceremony, the new minister "took the constitutional oath before the President, in accordance with article 89 of the Tunisian Constitution," a presidency statement said.
Mrabet is a professor in epidemiology and public health.
On July 20, Tunisia's Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi removed Health minister Faouzi Mehdi, amid rising Covid-19 cases in the North African country.
Five days later, Saied removed Mechichi from the post of Prime Minister and acting Interior minister, and suspended all activities of the Assembly of People's Representatives, or the Parliament.