Two more Tunisia MPs critical of President arrested: party

Tunisia police

Tunisian police stand guard outside the Parliament in Tunis on July 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Fethi Belaid | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Maher Zid and Mohamed Affes of Al-Karama have been placed in provisional detention in connection with a military investigation.

Tunis,

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.