In the shadows: The general named in Guinea-Bissau drug ring

Guinea-Bissau's General Antonio Indjai

Guinea-Bissau's General Antonio Indjai, who has been dubbed the figurehead of a so-called "cocaine coup" in 2012. He lives in the shadows in defiance of a US bounty on his head. 

Photo credit: File

By  AFP

Dakar

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.