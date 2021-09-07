Guinea: Latest in a line of African coups

Guinea soldiers

Members of the Armed Forces of Guinea drive through the central neighbourhood of Kaloum in Conakry on September 5, 2021 after sustainable gunfire was heard.  

Photo credit: Cellou Binani | AFP

By  AFP

As the military grab power in Guinea -- the third African government to be toppled this year -- we look back on a decade of coups across the continent.

