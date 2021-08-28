Tanzania pays tribute to police officers, guard slain by gunman

Dar es Salaam gunman

Hamza Hassan Mohamed, the gunman who was killed by police officers in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on August 25, 2021. Neighbours who knew him say he may have been radicalised only recently.

Photo credit: The Citizen

By  AFP

Dozens of police officers, politicians and Tanzanian citizens gathered on Friday to pay tribute to four people killed by a gunman in the financial capital Dar es Salaam. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.