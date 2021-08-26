Tanzania gunman was a good boy ‘turned bad’ — Neighbours

Dar es Salaam gunman

Hamza Hassan Mohamed, the gunman who was killed by police officers in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on August 25, 2021. Neighbours who knew him say he may have been radicalised only recently.

Photo credit: The Citizen
By  The Citizen

The lone gunman who killed four people before police shot him dead in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on Wednesday may have been radicalised only recently, neighbours who knew him say.

