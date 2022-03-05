Taliban's secretive Haqqani Network leader finally shows his face

Taliban Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani

Taliban Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani reviews new Afghan police recruits standing in formation during a graduation ceremony at the police academy in Kabul on March 5, 2022. 

Photo credit: Wakil Kohsar | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Before the Taliban's return, Haqqani was the most senior of three deputies to leader Hibatullah Akhundzada.

  • Akhundzada himself hasn't been seen in public for years, and many Afghan analysts believe he may not even be alive.

  • Haqqani heads a powerful subset of the Taliban blamed for some of the worst violence of the past 20 years.

One of the Taliban's most secretive leaders, whose only picture on US "most wanted" lists is a grainy semi-covered profile, was photographed openly for the first time Saturday at a passing-out parade for new Afghan police recruits.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.