Working women must cover up 'even with a blanket', say Afghan Taliban

Women  in Istanbul demonstrate against the Taliban on August 20, 2021, during a protest in solidarity to Afghan women in Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the country.

Photo credit: Photo | AFP

By  AFP

Women working in Afghan government departments must cover up -- even with a blanket if necessary -- or they may lose their jobs, the Taliban's religious police said Tuesday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.