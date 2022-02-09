Afghan women defy Taliban

Afghan women chant slogans and hold banners during a women's rights protest march in Kabul on January 16, 2022. Despite promising softer rule, the Taliban are cracking down on women's freedoms once again.


Photo credit: Wakil Kohsar | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Taliban, now back in government and despite promising softer rule, are cracking down on women's freedoms once again.
  • A network of women - once students, teachers or NGO workers, as well as housewives - have worked in secret to organize protests against the Taliban.
  • As the Taliban prevents media coverage of protests, many of the female activists use high quality phones to take photos and videos to post on social media.

Kabul, Feb 9, 2022 

