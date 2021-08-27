South African soldiers cause scene in Zuma's hometown

South African National Defence Forces soldier

A South African National Defence Forces soldier.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Peter Dube

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

A group of soldiers from the South African National Defence Forces (SANDF) caused a scene in Pietermaritzburg this week following reports that there could be renewed protests in support of jailed former President Jacob Zuma.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.