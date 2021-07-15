Death toll in South Africa unrest shoots to 117

South Africa looting riots

A member of the South African Police Services (SAPS) fires rubber bullets at rioters looting the Jabulani Mall in Soweto, southwest of Johannesburg, on July 12, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Unrest in South Africa has claimed 117 lives, the government said on Thursday, a sharp rise over a toll of 72 issued the previous day.

