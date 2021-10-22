South Africa sends SADC team to Eswatini

Eswatini

A person who was shot by Eswatini police officers is carried away on a stretcher in capital Mbabane on Wednesday. Protesters have been calling for political reforms in Africa’s last absolute monarch for months. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  Chris Erasmus

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent a team from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to Eswatini, despite having said his hands are tied in trying to end violence gripping the landlocked kingdom.

