Eswatini shuts schools amid new wave of protests

Eswatini PM Cleopas Dlamini

Cleopas Dlamini, Eswatini's new Prime Minister, is pictured during an open public meeting known as Sibaya on July 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Eswatini Government | Courtesy

By  AFP

Eswatini, Africa's last absolute monarchy, said Saturday it had shut its schools "indefinitely with immediate effect" as the country faces a wave of pro-democracy protests.

