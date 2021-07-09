South Africa's ex-leader Jacob Zuma could be out of jail in 4 months

Former South African president Jacob Zuma

Former South African president Jacob Zuma sits in the dock of the High Court of Pietermaritzburg on July 27, 2018 for his hearing over 16 corruption charges. 

South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma, who on Thursday began a 15-month sentence for contempt, will be eligible to be released on parole in just under four months, the authorities said.

