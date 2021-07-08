Jacob Zuma: South Africa's charismatic, yet divisive ex-president

Jacob Zuma

Former South African President Jacob Zuma.

Photo credit: File

By  AFP

South Africa's ex-president Jacob Zuma, once jailed for fighting the apartheid regime, is returning to prison, this time for contempt after handing himself in to authorities.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME AG wants Koome, Mwilu out of Warsame dispute bench

  2. Raila: BBI will not be excuse to postpone 2022 polls

  3. CS Juma defends KDF against bribery claims

  4. Uhuru mourns veteran journalist Hilary Ng'weno

  5. Veteran journalist Hilary Ng’weno dies at 83

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.