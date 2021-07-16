South Africa protests: CEO arrested, suspended over looting

Ubuntu Wealth CEO Qhawe Sithole

Qhawe Sithole (right), CEO and director of Ubuntu Wealth Management, is pictured following his arrest for allegedly taking part in looting in Durban, South Africa.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Peter Dube

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mr Qhawe Sithole, CEO and director of Ubuntu Wealth Management, was arrested for allegedly stealing alcohol, a bar stool, a washing machine and braai accessories in Umhlanga, Durban.

The chief executive officer of a wealth, investment and asset management company in South Africa has been suspended for allegedly taking part in the looting and violence that have rocked the country over the last few days.

