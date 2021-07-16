Breaking news: Corporal Caroline Kangogo dead after allegedly shooting herself

Vigilantism grows in South Africa as citizens tackle unrest

South Africa unrest

A man fires a hand gun in the air to disperse a mob of alleged looters outside of the Chris Hanni Mall in Vosloorus, on July 14, 2021.

Armed community members and vigilante groups have stepped in to tackle unrest in South Africa, taking matters into their own hands and sometimes stoking violence as security forces struggle to restore order.

