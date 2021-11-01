Breaking News: Court suspends judgment ordering President Uhuru Kenyatta to appoint rejected judges

South Africa holds local polls set to challenge the ANC

south africa election

An early voter casts her ballot at the Mklomelo Secondary school in Folweni near Durban, on October 30, 2021. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The historic ANC is no longer basking in the glory of its struggle against white-minority rule, which ended with Nelson Mandela's election in 1994.

  • High-placed party members, including ex-president Jacob Zuma, have been fingered in a number of corruption scandals -- the latest linked to coronavirus spending.

South Africans will vote Monday in local elections expected to reflect growing discontent with the African National Congress party, which was losing popularity even before deadly unrest ravaged the country in July.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.