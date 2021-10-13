African National Congress flag
Mujahid Safodien | AFP

Africa

Prime

South Africa's ANC wades through murder, graft scandals ahead of vote

By  Chris Erasmus

South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) is facing headwinds in its cash-strapped campaign ahead of key local government elections as more senior officials face murder and corruption charges.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.