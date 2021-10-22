Somalia's President Farmaajo, PM Roble agree to bury the hatchet

Somalia's Prime Minister Hussein Roble and President Mohamed Farmaajo

Photo credit: File | AFP
logo (14)

By  Abdulkadir Khalif

Somalia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Somali's President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and his Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble have reportedly agreed to normalise their relations after months of tension and public disagreements.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.