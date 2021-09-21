US calls for Somalia leadership to resolve 'dispute'

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo (left) and Prime Minister Hussein Roble. 

Photo credit: File

By  AFP

The United States called Monday on the president and prime minister of Somalia to resolve their "dispute," so as not to further delay the country's electoral process, with the African nation's presidential election scheduled for October 10.

