Somali regional leaders urge end to power struggle

Somalia President Mohamed Farmajo

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo delivers a speech during the Sustainable Blue Economy Conference at the KICC in Nairobi, Kenya, on November 26, 2018. 

Photo credit: Yasuyoshi Chiba | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The row escalated sharply on Thursday when President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, who is popularly known as Farmajo, suspended the executive powers of Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble.

Somalia's regional leaders on Friday appealed to the president and prime minister to end their damaging feud, warning of the risk of political instability in the Horn of Africa nation.

