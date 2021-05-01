Somalia lawmakers cancel term extension as Farmaajo surrenders polls duty

A poster of Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed are seen in a bonfire during the protest against him in Mogadishu, Somalia, on April 25, 2021.

  • Under a set of concessions on Saturday, Farmaajo said Roble will organise the security and conduct of indirect elections, which now depends on further talks with rivals.

Somalia’s lawmakers on Saturday cancelled a two-year term extension they granted themselves and President Mohamed Farmaajo, ending a heap of pressure on his administration.

