Somalia's Farmaajo backs down from controversial term extension

Somalia's President Mohamed Farmaajo.

Photo credit: File | AFP
By  Abdulkadir Khalif

Somalia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

  • In a speech he delivered on Tuesday night, Farmaajo agreed with the statements by Galmudug and Hirshabelle states plus the call by PM Mohamed Hussein Roble for the nation to go to elections.

Somalia’s Lower House has been thrust in the spotlight, again, after President Mohamed Farmaajo announced he will ask the chamber to cancel an extension of his term.

