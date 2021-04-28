Somali president calls for elections in bid to ease tensions

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo.

Photo credit: Yasuyoshi Chiba | AFP

By  AFP

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed called early Wednesday for elections and a return to dialogue after the extension of his mandate by two years sparked the country's worst political violence in years.

