Success for PM Roble as Somalia leaders ink new election deal

Somalia’s key political stakeholders on Thursday signed a definitive agreement stipulating that the country will hold indirect elections within two months, meaning that polls are likely to be held before August this year.

The decision followed marathon week-long talks led by Prime Minister Hussein Roble. The new deal allows the country to go ahead with the delegate system of voting as earlier mooted, ending weeks of uncertainty.

Mr Roble inked the deal on behalf of the Federal Government, while leaders Said Abdullahi Deni (Puntland), Ahmed Abdi Qoorqoor (Galmudug), Ali Hussein Gudlawe (Hirshabelle), Abdulaziz Mohamed Laftagareen (South West) and Ahmed Mohamed Islam Madobe (Jubbaland) signed for their respective federal states.

The Governor of Banadir region and Mayor of Mogadishu, Omar Mohamed Filish, also appended his signature for his metropolis, whose actual status is due to be determined.

I would like to commend the Presidents of the Federal Member States and the Governor of Banadir who have truly shown a great degree of flexibility, compromise, patience and leadership that have enabled us to resolve outstanding issues within a short period of time. pic.twitter.com/TvYCZwPH02 — Mohamed Hussein Roble (@MohamedHRoble) May 27, 2021

Roble's role

PM Roble, who held the crucial role of chairing the meeting between federal government representatives and federal member states, said the signing signaled a “golden day” for Somalia.

“Several days of negotiations between the FGS, FMS and Benadir Region in the spirit of responsiveness, compromise and consensus have, in the interest of the nation and people, culminated in a mutually acceptable solution to the national electoral impasse,” he told an audience at the meeting venue, inside the fortified Aden Abdulle International Airport.

“Today, May 27, 2021, marks a historic moment and turns a golden page in Somalia's State building and governance history.”

Roble’s success in having the leaders reach an agreement may have saved the country from potential political crisis. However, now the leaders must return to their respective stations and implement the crucial bits of the deal.

Election security

These include the matter of security for the elections, preparation of venues and selection of delegates who will vote for MPs, who in turn will vote for the president of Somalia. Security arrangements was one of the issues that had stalled previous talks.

On Thursday, PM Roble said he will directly supervise the elections and lead reconciliation in the troubled Gedo region of Jubbaland where Somali National Army troops routinely clashed with Jubbaland forces.

The premier, according to the arrangement, will chair a committee on security which will have nine members and will include representatives from federal states, Amisom and security chiefs in Somalia.

Further details on security arrangements were yet to be shared by press time.

Relief

Somali politicians welcomed the agreement on polls with relief.

“Today’s election agreement between the Federal Government of Somalia and its federal member states finally takes us on the path to elections,” said Ayub Ismail Yusuf, a Senator in the Somali Upper House.

“This agreement is as fair and representative as possible to ensure indirect free and fair elections. We must work towards 1P1V (one person one vote),” he added.

The agreement could also be personal victory for President Mohamed Farmaajo, who just a month ago was a leader at odds with his own people. His move to extend his term by two years was met with fierce opposition from rivals, Somalia's federal states and the international community. The president had argued that he wanted to organise for universal suffrage, accusing politicians of taking indirect polls hostage.

After backing down from the term extension move, he nominated PM Roble to lead talks on elections, as well as manage its security.