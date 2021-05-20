John Mahama quits as African Union Envoy to Somalia

John Dramani Mahama

Former Ghanian President John Dramani Mahama.

Photo credit: Stephane De Sakutin | AFP

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mogadishu on Sunday wrote to the African Union Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat notifying him that Somalia will no longer support Mr Mahama in his new role.

Former Ghanaian President John Mahama has quit his role as African Union’s High Representative to Somalia, more than a week after Mogadishu rejected his deployment, citing bias.

