Six Al-Shabaab militants killed in central Somalia

Mogadishu,

Somali National Army (SNA) said Saturday its forces killed six Al-Shabaab terrorists during a sting operation at a village in the central region of Hiran.

Hussein Hassan Jodah, commander of SNA's 5th Unit division 27, said the military operation was carried out in Al-Shabaab areas in Bulo-burte district.

Jodah told Radio Mogadishu that the army also destroyed Al-Shabaab bases or hideouts which the militants have been using to launch attacks on the locals.

He said the latest operation came after the militant group launched a cowardly attack on Bula Burte district, adding that the army inflicted heavy casualties on the terrorist group.