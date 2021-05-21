Nigeria's Boko Haram leader 'badly wounded' in clashes with rivals

Abubakar Shekau

Abubakar Shekau tried to kill himself to avoid capture during clashes with rival Islamic State-allied jihadists in Nigeria.

Photo credit: Screengrab | AFP

By  AFP

Nigeria's Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau has been seriously wounded after trying to kill himself to avoid capture during clashes with rival Islamic State-allied jihadists in the north of the country, two intelligence sources said on Thursday.

Related

More from News

  1. Ethiopian doctor who fled Tigray faces deportation

  2. City tycoon charged with Sh100m fraud

  3. Deadly fungus stalks India's Covid wards

  4. China defends Sierra Leone fishing project

  5. Somali leaders to hold election talks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.