Somalia delays election originally due to start Sunday

Foreign mission representatives and Somali state officials attended the National Election Advisory Summit in Mogadishu on May 27, 2021. Somalia has delayed elections that were due to start on July 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Anadolu Agency via AFP

By  AFP

Mogadishu

