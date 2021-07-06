Mohamed Hassan Irro
Courtesy

Africa

Mohamed Hassan Irro elected chair of Somalia electoral commission

logo (14)

By  Abdulkadir Khalif

Somalia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mohamed Hassan Irro, who had been chairman of the disbanded federal independent electoral teams, was voted in on Sunday to chair the new Federal Independent Electoral Commission, bringing to an end months of bickering.

Somalia has taken another crucial step in its bid to conduct much-delayed elections, after opposition groups changed their stance and accepted an electoral boss they had initially rejected.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kaunda burial in limbo after children sue State

  2. Why Uhuru changed mind about Ukambani tour

  3. Kenya records 400 more Covid-19 cases

  4. Somalia re-elects polls boss rejected by opposition

  5. Abiy ‘misquoted’ on Kenya embassy closure

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.