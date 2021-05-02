Somali PM Mohamed Roble accepts new role in elections

Mohamed Hussein Roble.

Somalia Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble.

By  Abdulkadir Khalif

Somalia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Somalia Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has accepted the new role assigned by President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and endorsed by the Lower House of the Parliament on Saturday.

