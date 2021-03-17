Security Council extends UN mandate in South Sudan

Peacekeeper troops from Ethiopia deployed by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), patrol on foot outside the premises of the UN Protection of Civilians (PoC) site in Juba, South Sudan, on October 4, 2016.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Garang A. Malak

Nation Media Group

Juba. The United Nations Security Council on Monday extended the mandate of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) until March 15, 2022 after the unanimous adoption of resolution 2567 (2021).
 
In a press statement seen by Nation.Africa on Wednesday, the Council also demanded that all parties in South Sudan's conflict and other armed actors immediately cease fighting and engage in political dialogue in accordance with the peace agreement signed in 2018.

