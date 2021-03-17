Mozambique militants beheading children — NGO

Mozambican soldiers

Mozambican soldiers bring down a structure torched by attackers in Naunde on June 13, 2018.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Arnaldo Vieira

What you need to know:

  • Save the Children said in a statement that it recently spoke to displaced families who reported horrifying scenes of murder, grief and the loss of loved ones.

Mozambican militants are beheading children instilling fear in the north of the country, a British charity group reported on Tuesday.

