Rape survivors describe slavery, mutilation in Tigray

Eyerusalem (left), 40, is held by an assistant at a safe house for survivors of sexual assault, in Mekele on February 27, 2021. She was raped in a village outside of Adigrat by Eritrean soldiers.

Photo credit: EDUARDO SOTERAS | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Alleged perpetrators of rape include government soldiers, troops from neighbouring Eritrea -- which has backed up Abiy -- as well as security forces and militia fighters from Ethiopia's Amhara region, Amnesty said. 

Ethiopian and Eritrean troops have raped hundreds of women and girls during the Tigray war, subjecting some to sexual slavery and mutilation, Amnesty International said in a report Wednesday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.