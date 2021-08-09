Ethiopia: Shock of more than a hundred children killed at IDP camp

Ethiopian refugee children camp

A file photo of Ethiopian refugee children, who fled the Tigray conflict, at the Um Raquba refugee camp in Sudan's eastern Gedaref state on December 12, 2020. 

Photo credit: File | Ashraf Shazly | AFP

By  Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Hundreds of people were killed after a relief camp for internally displaced people (IDPs) in Ethiopia's Afar region was attacked by an armed group.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.