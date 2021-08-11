Ethiopia PM urges civilians to join armed forces as war escalates

Abiy Ahmed

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday urged all eligible citizens to join the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) and its allied regional forces and militias to fight against Tigrayan rebels.

